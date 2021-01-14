Alberta Virologist Wins Nobel Prize

This October, University of Alberta virologist Michael Houghton received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, for his role in discovering the Hepatitis C virus; he shares the prize with American colleagues Harvey Alter and Charles Rice. It is the second time that a Canadian scientist has won the prize since it was first awarded to Frederick Banting and John Macleod in 1923. Houghton says, “As nice as [winning the prize is], we’ve been able to prevent millions of infections that otherwise would have occurred around the world through the blood supply.” He notes that approximately 400,000 people have died from Hep C so far this year, worldwide. Dr. Houghton is now leading an effort to produce a COVID-19 vaccine. He was successful in creating a vaccine for SARS-CoV-1 in 2004; however, the pandemic was over before the vaccine could be used.
Check Also
Guelph Researcher Earns Award for Decontamination Technology
These researchers repurposed their food disinfection technology to clean N95 masks used in hospitals and long-term care homes.