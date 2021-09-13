Genomic Applications Partnership Program funding opportunities

GAPP (Genomic Applications Partnership Program) funds downstream R&D projects for implementing genomic innovations into the market for either commercialization or public-good purposes. Past examples of funded GAPP projects and partnerships can be found in Genome Canada’s database of previously funded projects. Genome Canada will provide up to one-third of the funding for projects with budgets from $300,000 to $6 million; at least one-third of funding must be provided by the applicant, and project duration can range from six months to a maximum of three years. Expression of interest submissions are due this October; for more information, visit: genomecanada.ca.