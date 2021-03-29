Suitcase lab enables rapid, portable SARS-CoV-2 testing

PCR testing for SARS-CoV2 and rapid lab results are coming to Africa. A team of scientists from Leipzig University, in collaboration with several African universities, have developed a portable mini-laboratory in a suitcase, offering test results almost as good as a PCR test – and almost in real time. It’s ideal in parts of Africa where testing facilities and medical infrastructure are lacking. The small, mobile laboratory comes with a diagnostic device, solar power supply, various reagents, some reference RNA extracts and rubber gloves. It allows testing even in the most remote areas and takes only 15 minutes to deliver a result. The suitcase lab may prove crucial in stemming other infectious diseases, like Ebola.

