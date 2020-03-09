10 international organizations for worldwide food security

Many non-profit organizations and research teams are tackling the issue of food security, on local and national/international levels. These are just a few worth noting:

• Arava Institute for Environmental Studies: In Israel, this academic hub is focused on the preservation of arid lands and their natural resources in the Middle East.

• Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition: A recent publication by this multidisciplinary organization, Food & Cities (developed with the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact), reports that cities will play a critical role in future food supplies. “Climate change impacts on agricultural systems are becoming more visible, yet harder to estimate,” it states. “The challenges our global food system is facing today are unprecedented.”

• Crop Trust: This international organization is working to safeguard crop diversity, securing more than 980,000 varieties in the Svalbard Global Seed Vault – the world’s largest collection. The vault has the capacity to store 4.5 million varieties of crops, or a maximum of 2.5 billion seeds; it is maintained at -18ºC, with low humidity, to keep the seeds viable for long periods of time.

• Food Recovery Network: This foundation has rescued more than 3.9 million pounds of food since 2011, with 230 chapters throughout the U.S.

• Global Alliance for the Future of Food: Among several initiatives, this organization is urging a reduction of up to 30 percent in food-systems-related GHG emissions by 2030.

• Global Forum on Agricultural Research: This multi-stakeholder global forum on agricultural research and innovation works with more than 600 partners, across 13 sectors.

• International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems: Working towards a Common Food Policy for the European Union is among many initiatives this group is spearheading, with a focus on agroecology.

• North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems: This organization aims to build sustainable food enterprises for Indigenous communities.

• World Food Programme: This is the food-assistance branch of the UN and the world’s largest humanitarian organization addressing hunger and promoting food security, providing food assistance to nearly 90 million people each year.

• World Resources Institute: Tackling a wide range of issues, this foundation’s World Resources Report (published in 2019) identifies many ways to reduce food loss and waste, increase sustainable food production, increase pastureland yields and improve water management.