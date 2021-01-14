New Applied Science Hub Opens for Research at Concordia University

A $62-million state-of-the-art Applied Science Hub has opened at Concordia University’s Loyola Campus in Montreal. Funded in part with a $52.75-million investment by the governments of Canada and Quebec, the hub houses laboratories and research equipment supporting agriculture, health and sustainable development. Onsite researchers work in areas like aquatic biology, microscopy, cellular imaging, nanoscience, bioprocessing and chemical and materials engineering. Concordia President Graham Carr says, “The Applied Science Hub will be a major nexus of transdisciplinary collaboration, where industry actors, start-ups and entrepreneurs partner with our graduate students and faculty on next-generation research.”