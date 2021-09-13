CFI launches 2023 major science initiatives fund competition

The Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) has issued a call for proposals for the 2023 Major Science Initiatives fund competition, which will award $660 million over six years (2023-29). CFI funding allows pan-Canadian research communities to undertake world-class research and technology development that leads to social, health, economic and environmental benefits; supports facility operations with specialized equipment, services, resources, and technical and scientific personnel; and promotes responsible stewardship through best practices in governance and management.

For more information, contact MSI-ISM@innovation.ca.